Citigroup Trims General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Target Price to $63.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.51% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

GIS opened at $60.28 on Friday. General Mills has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.39. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

