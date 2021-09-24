Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.40

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.40 and traded as low as $34.18. Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at $34.43, with a volume of 2,050 shares traded.

CCHGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.14 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

