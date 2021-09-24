Cohort (LON:CHRT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $594.17

Shares of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 594.17 ($7.76) and traded as low as GBX 549.64 ($7.18). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 549.64 ($7.18), with a volume of 17,301 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96. The company has a market capitalization of £225.58 million and a P/E ratio of 41.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 553.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 594.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Cohort’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

In related news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 522 ($6.82), for a total transaction of £20,003.04 ($26,134.10).

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

