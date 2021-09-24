Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Paul Grewal Sells 41,287 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $9,876,263.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total value of $11,991,165.45.

Shares of COIN traded down $5.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,695,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,362. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on COIN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $434.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $11,404,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

