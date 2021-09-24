Collective (CO2) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $191.00

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. Collective has a total market capitalization of $355,996.12 and $191.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Collective has traded 84.7% higher against the dollar. One Collective coin can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00003187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00053962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00124248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00044261 BTC.

About Collective

Collective (CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

