Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 674 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $36,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

NSC opened at $242.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.59. The stock has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

