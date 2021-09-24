Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires Shares of 777,175 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 777,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,624,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $1,649,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $305,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,447,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $231,000.

DFUS opened at $48.68 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.61.

