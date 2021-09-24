Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,674 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Kimberly-Clark worth $38,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $133.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $155.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

