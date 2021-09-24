Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $36,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $204,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 171.1% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV opened at $264.11 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $186.62 and a 12-month high of $269.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.97.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

