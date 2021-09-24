Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $40.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.65% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $40,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,298,000 after buying an additional 20,515 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $133.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.74. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $83.92 and a 52 week high of $137.46.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

