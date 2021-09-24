Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.33% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $36,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,747,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $66.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.14. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $68.58.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.