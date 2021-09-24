Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Illinois Tool Works worth $37,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $217.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.67. The company has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.14 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

