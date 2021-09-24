Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 10,453 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,762 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,453 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $39,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 174,278 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 29.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,273 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 44.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,500 shares of company stock worth $17,808,800 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.77.

Shares of ORCL opened at $89.42 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The company has a market cap of $244.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

