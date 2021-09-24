Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Upgraded at Oddo Bhf

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CFRUY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Financière Richemont has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

