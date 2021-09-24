Conceal (CCX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $102,820.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $4.61 million and approximately $102,820.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00096280 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,581.05 or 0.99834507 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.88 or 0.00799210 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.20 or 0.00389676 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.78 or 0.00271453 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005698 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002200 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004636 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,669,613 coins and its circulating supply is 11,529,584 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

