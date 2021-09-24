Connectome (CNTM) Hits Market Cap of $110,108.92

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Connectome has a market cap of $110,108.92 and approximately $1.04 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for $0.0909 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Connectome has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00053743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00125890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012165 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00043858 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

