Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,483 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $30,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.2% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.52.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.40. 167,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,505,338. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $198.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.60.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

