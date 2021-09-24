Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 530,106 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 530,106 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $33,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 113,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 54,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,359,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.18. 157,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,206,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.94.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

