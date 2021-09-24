Copart (CPRT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) recently:

9/10/2021 – Copart had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Copart had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Copart had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have an “average” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Copart had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

8/31/2021 – Copart was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Copart’s high activity levels in the United States and expansion efforts in the Canadian and European markets are expected to boost its prospects. Also, the company’s acquisitions and digital ramp up are likely to drive revenues. Also, with the launch of Copart Max, the company has further stepped up its digital game. Increased demand for Copart’s vehicle remarketing services and low leverage of the firm are other positives. However, increased investments to support growth initiatives are hampering Copart’s bottom line. Improving safety features in vehicles will likely have a negative impact on Copart’s bottom line. Also, Copart is vulnerable to foreign currency fluctuations and country-specific policy threats resulting in a loss of purchasing power. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance right now.”

CPRT traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $147.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,492. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.22 and a 12 month high of $152.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 743,293 shares of company stock worth $102,810,349 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after buying an additional 665,082 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,390,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,316,000 after purchasing an additional 133,183 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,422 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after purchasing an additional 877,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

