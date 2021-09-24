Cortex Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Cortex has a market cap of $39.24 million and approximately $11.30 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00053400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00123454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00012183 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00043330 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 183,821,758 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

