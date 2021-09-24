Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.80

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.80 and traded as low as $4.54. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 1,779 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CJREF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $957.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $325.04 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 17.83%.

About Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television, Radio, and Corporate. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

