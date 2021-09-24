Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.16

Shares of Corvus Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CORVF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and traded as high as $3.19. Corvus Gold shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 341,075 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $396.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69.

About Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF)

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

