Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $424.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $399.00 to $424.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on COST. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.73.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $452.78 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $469.77. The firm has a market cap of $200.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $445.34 and its 200-day moving average is $397.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Amundi bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $425,280,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after acquiring an additional 645,468 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after acquiring an additional 640,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after acquiring an additional 593,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,880,000 after acquiring an additional 562,834 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

