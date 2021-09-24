Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $480.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price upped by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $470.00 to $480.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.64.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $452.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $445.34 and a 200-day moving average of $397.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $469.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after buying an additional 203,639 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

