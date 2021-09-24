Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $510.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on COST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $399.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.64.

COST stock opened at $452.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $200.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $445.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.90. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $469.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. blooom inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,680,095 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $664,763,000 after purchasing an additional 71,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

