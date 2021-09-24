Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $390.00 to $423.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 37,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,257,299 shares.The stock last traded at $460.04 and had previously closed at $452.78.

COST has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 17th. boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.14.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $425,280,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after buying an additional 645,468 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after buying an additional 593,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,880,000 after buying an additional 562,834 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $203.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $445.34 and a 200 day moving average of $397.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

