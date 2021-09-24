Craig Hallum Boosts Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target to $105.00

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its target price increased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SGMS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.82.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $79.73 on Friday. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $29.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scientific Games will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.