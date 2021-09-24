Credit Suisse Group Lowers Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) to Neutral

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNMRF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Societe Generale cut Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Snam from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMRF opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81. Snam has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $6.15.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

