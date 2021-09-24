Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches One Day Volume of $782,881.00

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 27.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 39.6% lower against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $2.41 or 0.00005681 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $1.36 billion and $782,881.00 worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00098586 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,382.47 or 0.99942075 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00054174 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007102 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.