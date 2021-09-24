Critical Contrast: Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) versus Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Li Auto alerts:

This table compares Li Auto and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $1.45 billion 16.30 -$23.24 million ($0.16) -163.19 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Li Auto.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Li Auto and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto -3.89% -2.22% -1.68% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Li Auto and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 1 8 1 3.00 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 0 1 0 3.00

Li Auto presently has a consensus target price of $43.51, indicating a potential upside of 66.65%. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.60%. Given Li Auto’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Summary

Li Auto beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.