Critical Contrast: Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) versus Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY)

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) and Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sysmex and Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sysmex 11.93% 12.99% 9.59% Daikin Industries,Ltd. 7.42% 12.34% 6.44%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sysmex and Daikin Industries,Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sysmex 0 3 1 0 2.25 Daikin Industries,Ltd. 0 2 2 0 2.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Sysmex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Daikin Industries,Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sysmex has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sysmex pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Daikin Industries,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Sysmex pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Daikin Industries,Ltd. pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Daikin Industries,Ltd. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sysmex and Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sysmex $2.88 billion 9.78 $311.54 million $0.75 89.56 Daikin Industries,Ltd. $23.52 billion 2.93 $1.47 billion $0.51 46.06

Daikin Industries,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Sysmex. Daikin Industries,Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sysmex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), China, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Taro Nakatani on February 20, 1968 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment. The Chemicals segment offers fluorocarbon gas, fluororesin, and other chemical products such as semiconductor etching agent, water and oil repellent, surfactant, carbon fluoride, and fluorine oil. The Others segment covers oil machineries, special machineries, and electronic systems. The company was founded by Akira Yamada on October 25, 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

