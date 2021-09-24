Crust Market Capitalization Achieves $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001593 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00039408 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.18 or 0.00887628 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

