CRYPTO20 (C20) Market Cap Reaches $169.93 Million

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. In the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded down 9% against the dollar. CRYPTO20 has a total market cap of $169.93 million and approximately $159,509.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be bought for approximately $4.25 or 0.00009918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CRYPTO20 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00054898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00123567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012221 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00044308 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Coin Profile

CRYPTO20 (CRYPTO:C20) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,002,180 coins. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CRYPTO20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CRYPTO20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.