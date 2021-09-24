CryptoZoon (ZOON) Price Tops $0.0176 on Exchanges

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $14.55 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00074013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00108310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00148130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,208.95 or 0.99532899 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.19 or 0.06782334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.25 or 0.00785836 BTC.

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 824,784,782 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

