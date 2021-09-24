CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €52.00 by Baader Bank

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) received a €52.00 ($61.18) target price from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.59% from the company’s current price.

EVD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.92 ($71.67).

Shares of ETR EVD traded up €0.42 ($0.49) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €63.10 ($74.24). 112,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €37.14 ($43.69) and a 1 year high of €60.86 ($71.60). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €56.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -407.10.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

