CUE Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $319,759.60 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $319,759.60 and approximately $2,635.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $41.98 or 0.00098598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00073810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00108203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00147916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,542.07 or 0.99918892 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.37 or 0.06783933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $333.89 or 0.00784216 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

