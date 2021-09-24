Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 100.57% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ CYCN opened at $3.49 on Friday. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,880.97% and a negative return on equity of 108.85%. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 7,157,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,915,000 after buying an additional 961,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 81,367 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 509,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 209,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 53,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

