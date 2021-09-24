Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 100.57% from the stock’s current price.
NASDAQ CYCN opened at $3.49 on Friday. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27.
Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,880.97% and a negative return on equity of 108.85%. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.
Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile
Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).
