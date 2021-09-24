DA Davidson Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $423.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target upped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $390.00 to $423.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.58% from the company’s current price.

COST has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $399.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.14.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock opened at $452.78 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $469.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $445.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. blooom inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,680,095 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $664,763,000 after purchasing an additional 71,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.