Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $971.56

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 971.56 ($12.69) and traded as high as GBX 1,112 ($14.53). Daily Mail and General Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,106 ($14.45), with a volume of 90,115 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,015 ($13.26) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,092.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 971.56.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

