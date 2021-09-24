Danimer Scientific, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Danimer Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also commented on DNMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

DNMR stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 15.59. Danimer Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.56 and a beta of -1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 431.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 41,865 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $54,947,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

