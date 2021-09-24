DAOventures Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $183,347.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAOventures has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006850 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006409 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00014424 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00009971 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001867 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,124,002 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

