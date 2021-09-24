Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.92

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.92 and traded as high as $6.98. Data I/O shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 33,084 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92.

In other news, Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $34,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Anthony Ambrose sold 17,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $97,560.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 406,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,526.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,237 shares of company stock worth $398,075 in the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Data I/O by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Data I/O by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 418,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Data I/O by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 303,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the second quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

