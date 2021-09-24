Datamine FLUX Market Cap Tops $186,646.50 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $186,646.50 and approximately $4,709.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00073441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00108236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00148204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,550.46 or 1.00042146 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,891.27 or 0.06797780 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $333.87 or 0.00784980 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 706,485 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

