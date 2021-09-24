Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.50. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $51,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.