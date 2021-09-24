David Pietrantoni Sells 2,500 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Pietrantoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $108.74. 808,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,547. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.40 and its 200 day moving average is $91.69. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $109.64.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth $918,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 105.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 57,218 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth $1,658,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth $1,127,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

