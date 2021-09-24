DeFiner Trading 81.3% Higher Over Last Week (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last seven days, DeFiner has traded up 81.3% against the US dollar. DeFiner has a total market cap of $13.85 million and approximately $419,843.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00055081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00123475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012273 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00044258 BTC.

FIN is a coin. It launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

