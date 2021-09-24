Delphy (DPY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $23,695.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00054492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00124047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00044264 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

