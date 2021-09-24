Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 257,049 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 878,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,049 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.25% of Ross Stores worth $108,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Ross Stores by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $115.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.40 and its 200 day moving average is $122.45. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

