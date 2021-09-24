Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 2,600,883 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 111.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,929,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600,883 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.10% of Vale worth $112,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Vale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Vale by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. HSBC downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.66.

Shares of VALE opened at $14.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.684 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

