Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,176 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.22% of Spotify Technology worth $109,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $8,639,000. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.9% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 39,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.63.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $234.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

